Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Stock Position Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Health Acquisition were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHAC stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Digital Health Acquisition Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

