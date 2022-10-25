Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of Docebo stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.37. 6,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.30. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$102.93.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.