Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Docebo Stock Performance
Shares of Docebo stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.37. 6,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.30. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$102.93.
Docebo Company Profile
