Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Mizuho

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $155.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.09.

DOV opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

