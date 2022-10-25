Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

RDY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

RDY stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.