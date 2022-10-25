DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 607,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.