Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 6.1 %

DX stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Dynex Capital

DX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

