EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 448,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,457,584. The company has a market cap of $283.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

