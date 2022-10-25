EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $247,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 420,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,283,152. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 3.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,111 shares of company stock worth $1,682,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

