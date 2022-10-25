EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $8.08 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 159,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,840. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

