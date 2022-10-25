Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

