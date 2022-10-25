Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.6% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Lazard Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.