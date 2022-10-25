Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after acquiring an additional 231,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,599,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,634,000 after buying an additional 118,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

