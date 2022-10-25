Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.82. 199,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,509. The company has a market cap of $247.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

