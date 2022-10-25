Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Enservco Trading Up 3.5 %

ENSV stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.25. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.