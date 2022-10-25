Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Enservco Trading Up 3.5 %
ENSV stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.25. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.
Enservco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.