Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 2.17% of Envestnet worth $63,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of ENV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.