Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $12.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,920. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,372,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,349,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 35.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 328,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 311.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

