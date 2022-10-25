Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $227.64 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

