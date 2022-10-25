Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,512 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

