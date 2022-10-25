Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

