Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $235.53 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00116629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $235.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021108 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00272025 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00745907 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00563214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00241304 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00270276 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,551,940 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
