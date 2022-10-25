F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in F5 were worth $32,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in F5 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 72,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.