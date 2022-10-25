Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $28.42 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.72 per share, with a total value of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,993.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,275 shares of company stock worth $170,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

