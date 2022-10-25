Financial Contrast: TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY)

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) and MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TPG alerts:

Profitability

This table compares TPG and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG N/A N/A N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $4.98 billion 1.77 $230.90 million N/A N/A MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares TPG and MAN GRP PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG.

Dividends

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TPG and MAN GRP PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25 MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $31.79, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPG is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

Summary

TPG beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

(Get Rating)

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.