First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.95

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $15.34. First BanCorp. shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 6,289 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,900. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 220,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

