First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 33,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,623. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

