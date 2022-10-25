First National Trust Co Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,967 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 42,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

