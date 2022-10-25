First National Trust Co Has $9.60 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

