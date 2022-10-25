First National Trust Co Purchases 23,874 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 914.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,227. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.