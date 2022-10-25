First National Trust Co Sells 12,875 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,875 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.86. 9,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,768. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $534.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.