First National Trust Co Sells 159 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,384 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.55. 32,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,484. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

