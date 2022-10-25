First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FRC opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.