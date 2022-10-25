Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $104.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.77.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Piper Sandler lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

