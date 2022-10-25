Ford Motor (F) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

