Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE F opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

