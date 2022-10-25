Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

