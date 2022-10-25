Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 5.3 %
FTAI stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Great Mountain Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,046,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
