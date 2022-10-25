Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.