Frax Share One Day Volume Reaches $5.24 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $95.14 million and $5.24 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00030170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.41 or 0.29143544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.