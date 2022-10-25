Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.96 million and a PE ratio of 376.25. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

