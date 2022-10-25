Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,684,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,813,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Getty Realty

See Also

