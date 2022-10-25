Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) & Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Head to Head Survey

Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Consumer Acquisition and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Consumer Acquisition N/A -29.25% 1.87% Oil-Dri Co. of America 1.63% 7.47% 4.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $348.59 million 0.57 $5.67 million $0.81 34.31

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Global Consumer Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, Varium, Neoprime, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled materials that absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product and sports turf material users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

