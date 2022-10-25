GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $36.62 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $292.61 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $36.62 or 0.00187520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

