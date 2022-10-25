Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.15.
Gold Fields Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE GFI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
Gold Fields Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after acquiring an additional 670,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.