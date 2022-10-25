Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE GFI opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after acquiring an additional 670,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.