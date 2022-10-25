Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $768.29 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 76.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,272 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 19.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.