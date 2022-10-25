Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,122 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,412,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

