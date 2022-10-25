Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 550,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,215. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.