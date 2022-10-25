Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Salesforce by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $411,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,066,916.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,095,753. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.