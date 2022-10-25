Harvest Volatility Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.18.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

