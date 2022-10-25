Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Hawaiian has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 259,426 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its position in Hawaiian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 234,790 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

