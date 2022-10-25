Head-To-Head Comparison: Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 20.41 -$340.14 million ($2.55) -1.73 Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 12.39 -$152.10 million ($3.96) -7.34

Twist Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00 Twist Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atara Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.14, suggesting a potential upside of 380.52%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.80%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atara Biotherapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics -344.87% -111.20% -68.03% Twist Bioscience -112.91% -29.61% -24.53%

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA368 program for patients with human papillomavirus associated cancers. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH.; Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc.; deepCDR Biologics AG; and Centogene N.V to develop advanced sequencing tools. It also has a research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to use proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets. Twist Bioscience Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

